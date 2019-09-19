Robert Lee Randall The world lost a true gentleman when Robert ("Bob") L. Randall, 59, passed away peacefully, in the presence of loved ones, on August 18, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, WA. Bob was born in Seattle in September, 1959, and lived most of his life in the Shoreline, WA, area. He loved sports, especially golfing, hunting, playing baseball and watching the Huskies. He was also passionate about teaching, whether that be coaching kids in Little League or through his job as Regional Trainer at DSHS. Bob's sense of humor, generosity, and genuine concern for others will forever be remembered by those who knew him. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Randall Jr. and Joy LaCount Randall. He is survived by his son, Jeremy Randall, his brother, James Randall (Ramona), his nephews, Ray and Braun, and his niece, Rachelle. Please leave condolences at Edwardsmemorial.com and his Facebook page (under Bob Randall where his full Obituary is located).
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 19, 2019