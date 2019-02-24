Robert Louis "Bob" Welling Robert Louis "Bob" Welling, born November 17, 1930, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 with his wife and son by his side. Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Velma, his children, Shelley Roehl (Lane), Tom Welling (Tracy), and Karen Welling Taylor (Frank Lord); his five grandchildren (Shane, Kim, Jeffrey, Nicholas and Calvin) and his four great-grandchildren (Hailey, Judith, Marley and Diesel). He was born in San Pedro, CA, and lived throughout the United States during his childhood (California, Hawaii, Alabama, Colorado, and Utah). He was the child of a career Army veteran and as a young adult served in the Air National Guard and Air Force. After he and Velma married, they initially settled in Pomona, CA, moving to Lynnwood, WA, in 1972 where he spent the remainder of his days. He enjoyed a career in engineering and oceano-graphy working for General Dynamics, Ocean Tech-nologies and over 20 years for Honeywell/Alliant Technologies. Bob was active in his community serving on the City of Lynnwood and Sno-Isle Library boards, Civil Defense, and Toastmasters. He took up genealogy after retiring and enjoyed early morning walks at the local mall. He had a voracious interest in history and read extensively on many subjects.. Dad was our self-proclaimed "El Supremo," respected and adored by his family and all those who knew him. A Celebration honoring his life will be held on March 2, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park, 11111 Aurora Ave N, Seattle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Fund at PHHC Foundation, Snohomish County, 2731 Wetmore Ave., Ste 500, Everett WA 98201 or www.providence.org/phhc
