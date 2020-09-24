Robert Law

We remember Dad today on the 1 year anniversary of his passing.

Robert "Bob" Dean Law Jr. slipped away with the sunset at Everett beach, where he often hunted for agates, on September 24th, 2019. It was a day of red leaves on the ground, crisp and grey. The first days of Autumn.

Born September 27th, 1950 to parents Robert Dean Law Sr. and Helen Irene Panagis Denny, he grew up running around the Greenwood neighborhood with his little sister Terrie Ann.

Once he caught a few catfish, put them in his backyard kiddie pool and charged children in the neighborhood a nickel to go fishing. Another time he broke both his arms falling from a tree while trying to reach a bird's nest. Another time he was pictured with local football legend Don McKeta in the paper after winning a Shoreline Univac Midget League championship.

As a young man he protested the war in Vietnam, played in a band called "Bob and the Good Times", known for its cover of "Tiny Bubbles", experimented with drugs, and fell in love with a yellow bikini clad babe in the summer of '75 at Richmond Beach.

"He was an "adventurous" skier!" she recalls. "We went camping, made bonfires and went to his shows". For ten years he and Cindy dated before driving down to Reno in a burnt orange 1977 Toyota Celica to wed, Cindy 6 months pregnant with their first daughter, Elisa Maelen. Six years later they welcomed a second daughter, Alanna Glory.

He shared these two daughters with his "first and only love" as he described Cindy. They made their home at 2426 Baker, a two bedroom craftsman surrounded by shrubs, with ghosts and bees in its walls. He painted our bedroom with popcorn pink paint and tucked us into bed with a Lamb Chop puppet, a serenade of

"Christopher Robin", or a reading of "Teep and Beep Go to Sleep".

Dad spent 30 years perfecting the art of color theory with Preservative Paint in Lynnwood and Kelly Moore in Everett. He was proud of the recognition he earned for his skill mixing and matching colors. Difficult jobs from all across the country were sent under his eye.

A man of precision, he obsessed over and enjoyed a well tuned guitar, a perfectly matched color, a well polished stone, and an evenly cut sideburn. He took matters into his own hands with many things. Once while stranded with a flat tire, he jacked up a car using only a log and a rock as fulcrum. And there was the time he started lifting weights with a homemade barbell made from a curtain rod with two jugs of kitty litter on each end.

Dad will be remembered by his daughters for his dolly rides at the paint store - zooming through tall aisles of paint cans - after closing, for his jean jacket with the fur collar and Old Spice deodorant, how he blew long low whistles in concentration while cutting your hair with the Flowbee, how he greeted both animals and babies with a goofy "hey youuuu".

Dad will be remembered for all the ways he secretly loved our pets even though he swore they were a pain in his ass "Damn cat won't eat the cheese!".

For his steak and potato dinners, his green bean mushroom casseroles, his French Toast, his spaghetti, his peanut butter cookies and for his generous use of foil.

For the sandbox he made out of the waterbed and the swing he hung from our apple tree.

For all the times he carried us in to bed after falling asleep on the couch.

For the flecks of paint permanently splattered on his big knuckles. For his nightly ritual of falling asleep to Married with Children.

For that one family vacation we took to Ocean Shores.

For the way he said "Maahvin Gaahdins" when playing Monopoly.

For his red Ford truck.

Oh, and we are sorry for all the times we ate the chocolate portion of the Neapolitan ice cream, leaving you only the strawberry and vanilla.

A man of few words and many passions, Bob spent the last decade of his life studying Physics and Gemology. But most of all cultivating deeper understandings of Red Breasted nuthatches, Black capped chickadees and Pine Siskins that came to his feeders.

Despite hardships and a long separation, Cindy and Bob's love for each other endured and was a comfort especially in his final months battling colon cancer.

Dad waited until his last year on earth to begin saying the words "and I love you" openly. It was worth the wait.

We love you Dad. So, so much.

Robert Law Remembering Dad