Passed on October 9, 2019 in Everett, Washington at that the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, June. He is survived by his daughter, Jane (Steve), sons, Bob (Leslie), Rick (Leslie); also, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob was born on August 4, 1929 in Bremerton, WA. After graduation in '48 Bob spent two years as a Merchant Marine and then joined the Navy, October 14, 1950 and spent several years in Korea. Post his military service he established two business, A-1 Tire Inc and ABC Tire. In retirement he and June loved being on the water, fishing, boating and crabbing. They also enjoyed camping with family and friends in Goldbar, WA. Dad you were our mentor. We love you and miss you.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Oct. 18, 2019

