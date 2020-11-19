1/1
Robert Lee Power
1950 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Lee Power at the age of 70 passed away peacefully at Providence Hospital in Everett, WA 11/13/2020, with loved ones by his side.
Bob is survived by his mother; Dorothy (Hawkins) Power; brother Paul Power; children: Ivy Guss, Selena Guss, Robert Guss, and Anthony Power. Also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and numerous other family and close friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his father; Paul Power; brother Bill Power; sons Albert Power, and John Gibson.
Bob was loved and adored by so many and will be greatly missed. He was a kind hearted man, who loved his family and friends beyond words, he showed us in so many ways.
He was somebody who was always willing to help where needed. A man of many talents, from being an amazing mechanic, who also had an extreme love for old muscle cars, to building wood furniture back in his school age years which his mother still has the honor of using in her home today.
Bob was the best father, son, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend anybody could ask for.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Mission Beach Cemetery in Tulalip. Arrangements entrusted to Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home.

October 15, 1950 - November 13, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mission Beach Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home
804 State Ave
Marysville, WA 98270-4237
3606593711
