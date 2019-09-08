December 8, 1941 August 31,2019 Robert Leon Miller sailed wing on wing to his heavenly adventure after a long illness. He was born on December 8, 1941 and passed away August 31, 2019. Bob was born in Seattle and spent an amazing childhood in Selah, WA. He graduated from Selah High School in 1960. Serving four years in the Air Force he continued his education at the University of Washington and graduated with an Electrical Engineering degree. While working in the Phoenix area an opportunity came up to move to Costa Rica, where he received his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Cost Rica. He raised three sons, Randal, Corbin and Bernard. They enjoyed many adventures including Boy Scouts, camping and sports. Marrying Beth brought him two daughters, Ericka and Jaime. His calm, kindness and caring ways will always be remembered by everyone. Bob enjoyed sailing the Gusty Getaway, RC Airplanes and playing Trumpet in the Skagit Community Band. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, William and Katheryn Miller and sibling, Jackie Miller. He is survived by his wife, Beth; children (spouses): Randal (Jody), Corbin (Evelyn), Bernard, Ericka (Jeff) and Jaime (Jason); grandchildren: Rhianne, Emma, William, Aiden, Gavin, Andrew and Sage; siblings: Larry (Diep)and Nora (Dave); many cousins and special friends. Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at Grandview Cemetery on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:15 p.m. with a Celebration following at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Anacortes, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Skagit Community Band or Hospice of the Northwest. To share memories of Robert, please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019