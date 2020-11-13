1/1
Robert Leroy Andrews
1933 - 2020
Robert Leroy Andrews Born September 18, 1933 in Volga, South Dakota to Clifford and Lyda Andrews. Died October 16, 2020 in Renton, Washington at the age of 88. Bob graduated from Darrington High School and then from Central Washington University with a degree in Education. He received his Masters Degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA. Bob served in the US Army, and then taught Middle School in Iceland for the Military. Returning to the US he spent most of his 30 plus years teaching at Evergreen High School in the Seattle area. He is preceded in death by his Parents Rev. Clifford and Lyda Andrews and Brother Bud Andrews, survived by his brother Dave Andrews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

September 19, 1933 - October 16, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
