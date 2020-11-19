Robert Bradley Longstreth, age 33, of Lake Stevens, Washington, passed away on November 9th, 2020.

Robert was born on Father's Day June 21st, 1987, on the Summer Solstice, to George Longstreth and Bertha Longstreth in Mesa, Arizona. Robert was one of the youngest members in the first graduating class of Northwest Horseback Search and Rescue for King County. He was an invaluable leading member in training new recruits for over 10 years. While in high school in 2004, he met Victoria Laudahl and it was love at first sight. They bought their first home in 2011, married in 2014, and shared over 16 wonderful years together.

After graduating from Lake Stevens High School in 2005, he went into the United States Army in 2007. Robert was an E4 Combat Engineer and served one tour in Iraq: Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2008-2009. Robert earned the following medals while in the Army: Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Armed Forces Reserve Medal. Robert honorably discharged from the Army on January 6th, 2015. He became a great Arborist and loved being and working outdoors. Robert was also interested in family history and genealogy. He was looking forward to starting his own family.

Robert is survived by his parents George and Bertha Longstreth, sisters Nicole Elzinga and Janell Hughbanks, brother-in-law Keith Hughbanks, grandmother Madeline Moman, nephews Travis Smith and Bradley Elzinga, nieces Grace and Aubrey Hughbanks, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Robert is also survived by his wife Victoria Longstreth, her parents Scott and Tami Laudahl, sister and brother-in-law Angie and Greg Thomas, nephews Tré and Austin Thomas, and numerous others.

June 21, 1987 - November 9, 2020