Robert (Bob) Lynn Ludwig passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Beth(Shuff) Ludwig, two children: Ian Ludwig (Lindsay) and Alyssa Koske (Benjamin). In addition, he leaves three grandchildren - Ian Ludwig Jr., Parker Koske, and Teddy Koske, and his Colorado nieces and nephews. Bob was born in Yankton, SD to Lenard and Gladys Ludwig. He attended Yankton Public Schools, graduating from Yankton High School in 1972. He continued his studies at the University of South Dakota and then at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT. He graduated from MSU in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Film & Television, Still Photography Option. He was a confirmed member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton, SD a member of First Presbyterian Church in Bozeman, MT, and also Eastside Foursquare Church in Bothell, WA. He was active in the Yankton Chapter of DeMolay, and continued as a Master Mason and Past Master of Gallatin Lodge #6, AF & AM in Bozeman, MT. Bob was a deeply devoted man of God and tried to serve the Lord through his passion of photography. He travelled to several countries to photograph the mission field and served several local groups with his time and photography. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Leia LynneLudwig; his infant granddaughter, Leia Joy Ludwig; his nephew Eric Ludwig (Susan) of Denver, CO, his parents, and his brother Dennis. Memorials can be directed to the Puget Sound Kidney Foundation - PSKC.net or by mail PSKC, 1019 Pacific Ave., Everett, WA 98201.

November 5, 1953 - August 27, 2020