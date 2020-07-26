On July 15, 2020 we lost our dad, our husband, our grandfather, our son, our brother, and our friend. He was ours, and through his quiet wisdom he mentored us into better people.

Bob, or Micky for McFarlane, was born July 18, 1943 to Bob Sr., who proceeded him in death, and Valarie Johnson, who survives him. He was the oldest of 5 brothers, who all survive him: Pat/Wyvonne, Tim/Joy, Sean/Leigh, and Kevin/Kathleen. He married the love of his life, Cecelia A. Martin (Becker) who he met while they both attended WSU. They cared for each other deeply throughout their 56 year marriage. They had three children, Chris, Dan and Pat.

After a brief hiatus from college, he graduated with two degrees. He was recruited by Shell Oil and eventually worked his way into the corporate offices in Houston and eventually transferred to Woodriver, Illinois.

In 1985 he bought Monroe Fireplace and Stove in Monroe, Washington. He and Cec grew the business into a successful enterprise.

He loved his daughters in law as his own. Shona and Chris gave the first two grandchildren, Connor and Riley. Sue and Dan gave him his first two granddaughters, Kahlee and Taylor. Tami and Pat gave him his last two grandchildren, Jilian and Ian. He loved kids and he was a proud Papa to all of his grandchildren.

His main hobby was golf, and supporting his kids or grandkids. He took care of all of us with his quiet confidence until the day he passed.

July 18, 1943 - July 17, 2020