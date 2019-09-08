Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Michael Monson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Michael Monson Robert (Bob) Monson passed away August 16, 2019 after complications of a stroke three years prior. Born July 20, 1942 in Sitka, AK, to parents, Clarence and Eleanor (Robb) Monson. Bob attended WWSU for two years and then transferred to the U of W where he graduated in business. In 1964 he received his CPA license and worked in that field his entire career. He had his own company Robert M. Monson Inc, P.S. and served many clients over the years to which he became very fond. Bob enjoyed life to the fullest. He was involved in many endeavors. One of his favorite was his Harley Davidson motorcycle buddies with which he participated in many rides and trips. Bob loved to golf and took it seriously acquiring many golfing friends over the years. Bob had very strong work ethics and used them to the end. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents, Mike and Nellie Monson, Robert and Lillian Robb. Bob leaves behind three children whom he loved very much, daughters, Daphne (Dave) Peterson, Michelle Merrin, and son, Chris (Tammy) Monson. He also leaves his twin sister, Robin (Ken) Sather and sister, Jane (Fergus) Prestbye; grandchildren, Trevor and Alex Peterson, Thomas, Madison and Samantha Merrin, Joshua and Jessica Monson; also many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bob was a generous person and will be missed by many. He was cremated and at the time of laying the headstone family and friends will be welcome. This will take place at Valley View Cemetery in Silvana, WA, at a later date.



Robert Michael Monson Robert (Bob) Monson passed away August 16, 2019 after complications of a stroke three years prior. Born July 20, 1942 in Sitka, AK, to parents, Clarence and Eleanor (Robb) Monson. Bob attended WWSU for two years and then transferred to the U of W where he graduated in business. In 1964 he received his CPA license and worked in that field his entire career. He had his own company Robert M. Monson Inc, P.S. and served many clients over the years to which he became very fond. Bob enjoyed life to the fullest. He was involved in many endeavors. One of his favorite was his Harley Davidson motorcycle buddies with which he participated in many rides and trips. Bob loved to golf and took it seriously acquiring many golfing friends over the years. Bob had very strong work ethics and used them to the end. He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents, Mike and Nellie Monson, Robert and Lillian Robb. Bob leaves behind three children whom he loved very much, daughters, Daphne (Dave) Peterson, Michelle Merrin, and son, Chris (Tammy) Monson. He also leaves his twin sister, Robin (Ken) Sather and sister, Jane (Fergus) Prestbye; grandchildren, Trevor and Alex Peterson, Thomas, Madison and Samantha Merrin, Joshua and Jessica Monson; also many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Bob was a generous person and will be missed by many. He was cremated and at the time of laying the headstone family and friends will be welcome. This will take place at Valley View Cemetery in Silvana, WA, at a later date. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close