Robert "Bob" Carl Moore October 8, 1930-January 16, 2020 Robert "Bob" Carl Moore died peacefully on January 16, 2020, in Everett, WA at the age of 89. Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; his daughters: Pam Moore (Richard) Striker of Edmonds, WA; Linda (Scott) Lewis of Gresham, OR; Sandy (Steve) Bachmann of Everett; Jennifer (Rick) Dame and her family of Danville, CA; four grandchildren: Josh (Liv) Divers, Michelle Wyatt, Britney (Garrett) Shawstad and Brian Bachmann; and his four great-grandchildren: Shylah Taylor, Kathryn Wyatt, Kaitlyn Wyatt, and Harrison Shawstad. Further survived by other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Margaret Moore of Cincinnati, OH; and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Dick Lindemann of Milwaukee, WI. Bob was born on October 8, 1930 in Cincinnati, OH. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio in 1953 with a degree in business. After college he married Barbara Ankeny of LaGrange, IL in 1954. After moving to Tucson, AZ, where he worked for Mobile Oil, he met James Cash Penney at a Rotary event. Taking Mr. Penney up on his offer, Bob went to work for the JCPenney Company. Over the years, Bob was promoted several times before retiring as a Store Manager from the Livermore, CA JCPenney store. His children remember him as a kind, gentle, and patient father who encouraged them to pursue their goals. Those whose life Bob touched knew him as a person who "never met a stranger". He had an exuberance for life and he loved people. Bob could never do enough to make certain he brought joy to everyone with whom he shared time. It was truly his gift to all those who knew him and loved him. He later married Caroline Dawe Hodgins of Blaine, WA and relocated to the Bay area where he spent the last 10 years of his retail career. In 1992, he married Linda Theilen of Livermore, CA and relocated back to the Northwest to spend quality time with his children and grandchildren. Bob and Linda have been married for the last 28 years. After retiring from JCPenney, Bob returned to work as the personnel manager for the Sea-Tac Clarion Hotel, where he worked for the next 22 years before retiring for good in 2014. Bob and Linda loved to travel and have taken many cruises with both family and friends. Together they enjoyed their waterfront cabin on Camano Island. A Celebration of Life will be held for Bob on February 28, 2020 (1:30 p.m.) at the North Creek Presbyterian Church of 621-164th St SE, Mill Creek, WA. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob Moore's life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to " " or " ". The family would like to thank the very Special Caregivers at Premier Care Living AFH, in Everett for providing exceptional care of our beloved husband and father. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 9, 2020

