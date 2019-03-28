Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Nelson Whitaker. View Sign

March 11, 1939 - March 10, 2019 Robert was born March 11, 1939, and passed on March 10, 2019. He was married in 1958 to Mary Ann for 61 years. Robert served in the Army Reserve and had two successful businesses, Auto Rebuild and Rim Rock Steak House Restaurant. He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn; three daughters, Darline, Susan, and Jennifer. He also had eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Robert also has three brothers and one sister. Robert will be deeply missed by his family and friends and all who were blessed by his presence. A celebration of life will be held at the Horseshoe Grange Hall in Snohomish, WA on April 6, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



