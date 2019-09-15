Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Oliver NIelsen. View Sign Service Information Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Send Flowers Obituary

July 22, 1928 - July 25, 2019 Robert (Ole Peter Kanute) Nielsen was born in Ketchikan, Alaska and peacefully passed at the age of 91. Culminating a life of many passions, foremost teaching, coaching, senior softball and photography. A graduate of Ballard High in 1946. He received an honorable discharge from the Army and took advantage of his GI Bill. He attended Pacific Lutheran College where he made many lifelong friends. He promptly joined the football team coached by Marv Harshman, who he remained in touch for many years. After graduation, he returned to his home in Edmonds, WA to begin his teaching career. He taught at Esperance and Woodway Elementary, Meadowdale Junior High and finally found his forever home at Madrona Junior High. "Mr. Nielsen or Coach", was there the day it opened to the day it closed. He created a legacy of teaching and coaching excellence. Teaching a variety of subjects: English, social studies, journalism and mechanical and architectural drawing. In addition to teaching, he coached Varsity football, girls' basketball and softball. Outside school, he coached Little League baseball and basketball. For years he ran the NFL sponsored - Punt Pass and Kick competition put on by Harris Ford. During his teaching and coaching career, he received numerous awards and countless letters from parents and students thanking him for making a difference in their lives. He found creative ways to engage students, fueling the fire to learn, encouraging independence and the importance of displaying good sportsmanship. In 1962, he met Maralyn Clark and they had a fun-filled courtship. One day he asked Maralyn's children, Robin and Tim, if he could marry their mother. The rest was history, they were married September 12, 1969. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and husband. Preceded in death by his parents, Jenny and Horace Nielsen; and his sister, Joanne McCluskey. He lost Maralyn January of 2018. He is survived by his daughter, Robin L. Digel (Jon); and son, Robert T. Nielsen (Lisa). The joys of his life were his five beautiful granddaughters: Lacey Digel, Amanda, Kayla, Mariah and Camille Nielsen; also survived by many nieces, nephews and a multitude of very close friends. Many thanks to the wonderful, caring, supportive staff at Kaiser Home Health. They were truly an amazing team that took such loving care of Bob. A memorial with reception will be held at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 - 5th Ave S, Edmonds, WA on September 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Edmonds Cemetery, placing Bob and Maralyn together. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Edmonds School District Athletic Fund or School Lunch Assistance Program.

