Our world lost a fine and honest man when Bob Pettigrew died peacefully after a brief illness on November 19, 2019. Born to Robert and Anna Pettigrew in 1935, the second of four children, he was raised on a 97-acre farm on the South Fork of the Nooksack River in Acme, Washington. It was there he acquired his strong work ethic from his pioneer family and their love of the land. His skills became a lifelong source of dependability and enjoyment. Bob graduated from Mount Baker High School in 1953 and served in the Marine Corps from 1954 to 1956. In May of 1957 he married his city-girl sweetheart, Janet Martinen. Bob drove log truck for his cousins, Galbraith Brothers Logging in Darrington, WA during which time he and Janet had daughter, Lori and son, David. In 1963, Bob began his long career in Road Construction and Asphalt Paving. Starting out hauling gravel, his hard work moved him through the company until he reached the position of Superintendent at Lakeside Industries - Monroe Division, where he retired after 31 years, age 60. At home in Arlington, WA Bob was always building and fixing things, "puttering" in his shop. He enjoyed wood-working and made many pieces of furniture and gifts for his family. He could mend and repair almost anything and took great pride in keeping an item functioning long past its expected lifespan. Bob leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Janet; daughter, Lori (Jim) Tierney and son, Dave Pettigrew; grand children include Darik (Mariel) Green, Anna (Josh) Pino, J.D. Tierney, and Amanda (Jess) Christensen; great-grandchildren are Emory and Grady Pino, and Jackie Rowett. His family will dearly miss his unique sayings, stories and dry wit. A Celebration of Life will be held February 22, 2020 at Hadley Hall (Arlington Boys and Girls Club) 18513 59th Ave NE, Arlington, WA from 1 to 4 pm.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 7, 2020

