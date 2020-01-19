Robert (Bob) F. Pomada Aug. 18, 1949 - Dec. 24, 2019 On Tuesday, December 24, 2019, Robert (Bob) F. Pomada, father of five, passed away at age 71. Bob was born on August 18, 1949 in Enumclaw, WA to Frank and Margie Pomada. He married his wife of 44 years in Chico, CA where they started their family with three girls, later moving to Washington State in 1976. After moving, Bob included two boys to the family. Bob had a degree in agriculture and science and worked as a Sheetmetal worker for most of his career, he also enjoyed working for the city of Seattle as a building inspector before he retired due to health issues. In his spare time, he loved to tinker with things and was always working on a new project. He was also an avid collector of almost any type of memorabilia you could think of. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Bob is survived by his five children: Heather, Jessica, Michelle, Cameron, and Griffin.; also 14 grand children; three brothers (Lawrence Pomada, Richard Pomoda, and Matthew Barkley), as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephew. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the home of his youngest daughter and her husband, Edward Toups in Everett, WA at 1 o'clock p.m. Please contact Michelle at 425-877-5038 to attend, donate, or send flowers.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020