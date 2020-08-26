1/1
Robert Rollins
1930 - 2020
Robert John Rollins was born July 1, 1930 at Everett General to Dan and Mary Rollins. He attended school at the Kellogg Marsh Schoolhouse in Marysville, WA. At the age of 13 he accepted Christ as his savior and has been a devoted member of the Gospel Hall his whole life. He dedicated many years to providing transportation to youth and senior groups, allowing many to find the word of God. Bob was drafted into the Army as a medic in 1953 and served at the 34th General Hospital in France. Just 6 short months after he returned from service, he married the love of his life Winnie on February 10th 1956. He spent nearly 75 years dairy farming in Arlington, Kent, Auburn and Trafton. Bob is preceded in death by his two sons, Philip and Larry and is survived by his adoring wife Winnie, 3 children, 11 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. He was the pillar of the Rollins family and will forever be loved and cherished by all who knew him.

July 1, 1930 - August 22, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
