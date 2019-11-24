Robert "Bob" Rutan (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Abbey View Memorial Park
Brier, WA
Obituary
Dec. 10, 1953 - Nov. 12, 2019 Robert Allen Rutan, 65, former Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps, passed away November 12, 2019 surrounded by love. Born December 10, 1953, in Seattle to Howard and Betty Rutan. Bob is survived by son, Neil and Neil's fiancé, Becca; partner, Jan and her daughters, Kara and Laura; grandson, Zeke; brother, Jim and Jim's wife, Gail. Bob was a Seafair Pirate, a King County Corrections Officer, and above all, a family man. Memorial service to be held at Abbey View Memorial Park, Brier, WA on Monday, November 25, 2019, 12:00 p.m. (noon). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or the .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 24, 2019
