Bob Schwartzmiller of Snohomish, WA died March 18, 2020 at Providence Hospital resulting from complications of a severe case of pneumonia. He was born April 1, 1945 (Easter Sunday and April Fool's Day) in Everett, WA and would have been 75 years old April 1, 2020. Bob spent his entire life as a meat cutter, employed by Seattle Packing Co., Wheeler's Cold Storage, and Western Meats. He graduated from Snohomish High School in 1963, played varsity football and held the record for most tackles in one season for many years. He was an accomplished trumpet player in the SHS Band and was a member of the "infamous" Schwartzmiller Sour Kraut Band. After graduation, Bob enlisted in the US Army and served his country for four years including a tour of duty in Germany. He was a member of the Earl Winehart American Legion Post #96 in Snohomish. Bob is survived by his sons, Robert Marcantel, Seth Schwartzmiller, Brett Schwartzmiller (Meredith, grandsons Brady and Caden); sister, Sharron Matson; brother, Brent Schwartzmiller; aunts/ uncles, Phyllis & Rod Reynolds, Shirley & Marlin Heike; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Arlene Schwartzmiller; brother, Bradd Schwartzmiller; and all grandparents. Due to the current Corona Virus pandemic, graveside services will be held for the immediate family only at the G.A.R. Cemetery with a memorial service for friends and relatives at a later date to be announced in the Herald. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Chapel Snohomish. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 29, 2020

