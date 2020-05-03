February 12, 1974 - April 7, 2020 Robert Scott Schall, born February 12, 1974, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46 on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at his place of business in Monroe, WA. He will be remembered by his parents, Forrest and Wendy Schall; his Fiancé, Chelsea; his three children, Jake, Jase, and Taylor; his sister, Christi and husband Curtis; his brother, Ryan; and grandfather, Vernon Minenna. Rob had a passion for cars from a young age and turned that passion into a family business. He was a long-time business owner of FX Pro Detailing in Monroe, WA. He enjoyed spending his free-time fishing, cooking, or just simply hanging out with family and friends. He was an avid Seahawks fan and could be found watching on any given Sunday. Rob was a good man with a big heart, a wonderful soul, and a knack for making people laugh. He was always there to lend a hand no matter the need or time of day. He was loved and respected by many and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later this summer.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store