Robert Scott Schall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 12, 1974 - April 7, 2020 Robert Scott Schall, born February 12, 1974, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46 on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at his place of business in Monroe, WA. He will be remembered by his parents, Forrest and Wendy Schall; his Fiancé, Chelsea; his three children, Jake, Jase, and Taylor; his sister, Christi and husband Curtis; his brother, Ryan; and grandfather, Vernon Minenna. Rob had a passion for cars from a young age and turned that passion into a family business. He was a long-time business owner of FX Pro Detailing in Monroe, WA. He enjoyed spending his free-time fishing, cooking, or just simply hanging out with family and friends. He was an avid Seahawks fan and could be found watching on any given Sunday. Rob was a good man with a big heart, a wonderful soul, and a knack for making people laugh. He was always there to lend a hand no matter the need or time of day. He was loved and respected by many and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life Service will be held later this summer.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved