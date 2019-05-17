Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert (Bob) Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 21, 1960 - April 22, 2019 Robert (Bob) Thomas was born on August 21, 1960 and passed away on April 22, 2019. He was born in Renton, WA to Robert and Amy Thomas. Bob grew up in Brier, WA and eventually moved to Arlington, WA during his high school years. Bob worked at Boeing for 26 years. Raising and showing cows, haying, fishing, watching the UW Huskies and Seahawks play were some of his passions. He is survived by his two daughters, Becky (Sean) and Traci (James); and granddaughter, Ruby (Becky and Sean). As well as his mom, Amy; sister, Sandy; brothers, Ron, David, and Tommy. A celebration of his life will be held at Pioneer Hall in Arlington, WA on May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



