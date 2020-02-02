Robert L. Wieneke Robert L. Wieneke went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2020. Robert was born on June 15, 1938 in Monroe, WA. He is better known to his family and friends as "Bob". Bob graduated from Monroe High School in 1956, was honorably discharged from the Coast Guard Reserves in 1966 and went on to obtain an Associates Degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant from Green River Community College in 1971. Bob became a council member for the City of Monroe in 1981 and eventually retired from working at the Monroe Reformatory. Bob was a long time member of the Monroe Covenant Church, where he had many caring and loving friends. Bob enjoyed traveling and going to different places throughout his lifetime. He enjoyed spending time at his brothers cabin and spending time with his family. He is survived by: sister, Greta, brother, Norman; niece, Karen, and nephews, Brett, Carl and Kurtis. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 1:00pm at the Monroe Covenant Church.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 2, 2020