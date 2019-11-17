Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway Everett , WA 98203 (425)-252-2244 Rosary 10:30 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church 6915 WA-92 Lake Stevens , WA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Cross Catholic Church 6915 WA-92 Lake Stevens , WA View Map Burial 2:00 PM Holyrood Catholic Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Robert (Bob) William Wahlstrom Robert William Wahlstrom, passed away on November 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after a gracious and courageous battle with cancer, and only a few days after celebrating his 68th birthday. Bob was born in Helena, Montana to Thomas and Elizabeth Wahlstrom. He grew up in Snohomish, WA graduating from Snohomish High School in 1970. Bob was part of the 1970 State Championship Basketball team which was inducted into the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. Bob started working for the Boeing Company as a jig builder in 1974. After the death of his first wife, Melody, in 1987, he raised his three daughters while they built their family home in Lake Stevens, WA. His daughters were his existence in those years. Bob married Rosalie in 1995 and they were happily married for over 24 years. After his retirement, Bob and Rosalie followed their dreams and traveled around the world. Bob was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He had amazingly talented hands that included woodworking and cabinet building. He used his talents helping people which brought him great joy. Bob was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved the outdoors. The absolute highlight of his life was time with his family. Bob had the biggest heart, bright blue eyes and a laugh that would fill the room. He was the most important part of his family and he will be missed forever. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Rosalie of Lake Stevens; his daughters, Becky Harper (Chris) of Snohomish, Brandy Wahlstrom of Marysville, WA and Lisa Oliver (Wayne) of Arlington, WA; grandsons, Karsen, Matthew, Ben, Conner, Kyle, Zach and Brady; his brothers, Tom of Vancouver, WA and Steve (Cindy) of Marysville, numerous nieces, one nephew and his lifelong friend, Rod Van Assche. A Rosary at 10:30 am and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019 will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 6915 WA-92, Lake Stevens, WA 98258, with a reception to follow, then burial at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Providence Hospice In Everett or .





