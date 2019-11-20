Robert (Bob) William Wahlstrom Robert William Wahlstrom, passed away on November 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after a gracious and courageous battle with cancer, and only a few days after celebrating his 68th birthday. A Rosary at 10:30 am and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019 will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 6915 WA-92, Lake Stevens, WA 98258, with a reception to follow, then burial at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Nov. 20, 2019