Robert Yorke
1935 - 2020
Robert W Yorke (Ret USAF) passed away peacefully at his home in Everett, WA with his family by his side as a result of COPD on August 2, 2020.

Bob was born on July 16, 1935 in Buffalo, NY, the fourth child of William Roy and Evelyn Yorke. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Marcella, daughters Barbara (John) Klintworth and Suzanne Jamieson, grandchildren Heather (Dan) Bauer, Shawna (Paul) Peterson, Christopher (Breanne) Jamieson and Andrew Jamieson, six great grandchildren, his brother Tom (Yvonne) Yorke and sister Kathleen (Charles) Cimasi. As well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.

At 17 Bob left Buffalo and enlisted in the USAF. He served 20 years as a Fire Protection Specialist with duty stations overseas at Orley AB Paris, France, Osan AB, S. Korea and Itazuke AB, Japan. His stateside assignments were at Paine (Field) AFB, WA, Larson AFB, WA, Dover AFB, DE and Ft Campbell, KY. This resulted in many cross country road trips for the family with Marcella navigating, Barb and Suzanne arguing in the backseat, and Bob often threatening to pull the car over if the fighting didn't stop. He never did pull it over. He retired from the Air Force in 1972 to Everett, WA, Marcella's hometown. He then went to work with the Boeing Fire Department for 16 years.

He spent time in retirement fishing on his boat on Puget Sound, as well as local rivers and lakes, and camping with family and friends. He spent many hours in his garage workshop taking on woodworking projects. He enjoyed playing pool, dancing and singing karaoke.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jack Yorke, sisters Alice Kroh and Janice Torre.

Thank you to Providence Hospice of Snohomish County for their wonderful care and assistance. No service will be held; In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite charity.

July 16, 1935 - August 2, 2020



Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Thank you for being part of my life from the last 38 years Grandpa. I have so many cherished memories with you and I'm grateful everyday that I was your granddaughter. Love you grandpa!
Shawna Peterson
