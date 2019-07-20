Arrived August 13, 1961 Left July 18, 2019 Robbie left us after a valiant fight with cancer. Her parting leaves an immense void in the lives of family, Jade, Saige, Diane, Mary and others. She leaves an amazing group of friends including, Lynn, John, Sherry, Deb, Patty, Jan, Laura, Lisa and so many others. We all wanted and thought there would be more time. From birth to Snohomish High School, UW, Peace Corps in Central African Republic, her life's work with the EPA in San Francisco and Seattle, Daughters of China and her beloved girls, friends and families, Robbie made close, lasting and loving friendships. In her memory, donations are suggested to your favorite nature or children's charity. There will be a gathering for a celebration of her life at a future date. Please sign the guest book with loving memories and stories for the girls.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 20, 2019