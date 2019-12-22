Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roberta Ann Miller May 2, 1934 - July 23, 2019 "Bobbye" passed away in her home July 23, 2019 attended by her sons. She was born in Conway, Arkansas to parents S.R. "Bob" and Sara Whittaker and grew up in rural Arkansas where she graduated as valedictorian in 1952 from Mabelvale High School. In 1956 Bobbye earned a B.A. in English from Arkansas State Teachers College (now Univ. of Central Arkansas). She began her professional career teaching 3rd grade in Orange County, CA. In 1957 she married Norman Miller from Port Angeles, WA, settling in the Seattle area and raising three rambunctious boys. In the 1970's, Bobbye taught 5th and 6th grade students at The Little School in Bellevue, WA. In 1978 she completed her Master's degree in Human Development from Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena, CA; eventually becoming a master teacher for interns in Washington and California. A decided academic, Bobbye obtained a 2nd Master's degree in Landscape Architecture from UW in 1984. She then transitioned to the Island County Planning Department in Coupeville, WA and later the Snohomish County Planning Department in Everett, WA where she retired in 2002. Having once aspired to become an architect, Bobbye proudly designed and contracted her own Camano Island, WA, home, a beautiful venue for friends' and family visits. Bobbye was passionate about cultural travel, watercolor painting, and environmental stewardship. A talented artist since childhood, she belonged to the Port Gardner Bay Watercolor Association, the Stanwood-Camano Art Guild, and Roaming Artists. Bobbye's work has been featured in local art galleries and her paintings displayed in local businesses. Ever the volunteer, Bobbye taught children's Sunday school in her church, worked as a docent in the Museum of Northwest Art (MONA) in La Conner, WA, ushered for Everett's Village Theatre, and led environmental art workshops for children in Cama Beach State Park where she enjoyed igniting children's imaginations and their sense of earth-stewardship. She was a member of Beachwatchers on Whidbey and Camano Islands. Bobbye is survived by sons, Mike (Linda) and Ron (Peggy); grandchildren, Nathan, Saralena, Westin, Megan, and Kalissa; plus hundreds of friends, students, and paintings. She was preceded in death by son, Karl. Please join us for Bobbye's memorial service and Celebration of Life at Evergreen Fellowship (EUUF), 1607 4th St, Marysville, WA on January 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Stanwood-Camano Food Bank, P.O. Box 1285, Stanwood, WA 98292 or online @



Roberta Ann Miller May 2, 1934 - July 23, 2019 "Bobbye" passed away in her home July 23, 2019 attended by her sons. She was born in Conway, Arkansas to parents S.R. "Bob" and Sara Whittaker and grew up in rural Arkansas where she graduated as valedictorian in 1952 from Mabelvale High School. In 1956 Bobbye earned a B.A. in English from Arkansas State Teachers College (now Univ. of Central Arkansas). She began her professional career teaching 3rd grade in Orange County, CA. In 1957 she married Norman Miller from Port Angeles, WA, settling in the Seattle area and raising three rambunctious boys. In the 1970's, Bobbye taught 5th and 6th grade students at The Little School in Bellevue, WA. In 1978 she completed her Master's degree in Human Development from Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena, CA; eventually becoming a master teacher for interns in Washington and California. A decided academic, Bobbye obtained a 2nd Master's degree in Landscape Architecture from UW in 1984. She then transitioned to the Island County Planning Department in Coupeville, WA and later the Snohomish County Planning Department in Everett, WA where she retired in 2002. Having once aspired to become an architect, Bobbye proudly designed and contracted her own Camano Island, WA, home, a beautiful venue for friends' and family visits. Bobbye was passionate about cultural travel, watercolor painting, and environmental stewardship. A talented artist since childhood, she belonged to the Port Gardner Bay Watercolor Association, the Stanwood-Camano Art Guild, and Roaming Artists. Bobbye's work has been featured in local art galleries and her paintings displayed in local businesses. Ever the volunteer, Bobbye taught children's Sunday school in her church, worked as a docent in the Museum of Northwest Art (MONA) in La Conner, WA, ushered for Everett's Village Theatre, and led environmental art workshops for children in Cama Beach State Park where she enjoyed igniting children's imaginations and their sense of earth-stewardship. She was a member of Beachwatchers on Whidbey and Camano Islands. Bobbye is survived by sons, Mike (Linda) and Ron (Peggy); grandchildren, Nathan, Saralena, Westin, Megan, and Kalissa; plus hundreds of friends, students, and paintings. She was preceded in death by son, Karl. Please join us for Bobbye's memorial service and Celebration of Life at Evergreen Fellowship (EUUF), 1607 4th St, Marysville, WA on January 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Stanwood-Camano Food Bank, P.O. Box 1285, Stanwood, WA 98292 or online @ www.StanwoodCamanoFoodBank.org Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close