Sept. 21, 1959 - June 22, 2019 Robin Amrine has passed away due to heart problems at age 59. He leaves behind his wife, Berna, of 41 years; and three children, Erica, Adrean and Patricia and their families; also four grandchildren, Jasmine, Chris, Sierra and Elton. Robin also leaves behind three brothers, Paul, Greg and John; and three sisters, Rebecca, Judy and Marsha and their families. Robin did many paintings and wrote two books and loved to sing and play guitar with his daughter, Adrean. He also loved fishing and hunting, but most of all, loved telling Big Foot stories to his grandchildren. He will be missed. Graveside service at Duvall Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. and potluck at Monroe Senior Center, 2:30-4:00 p.m. on August 4, 2019.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 7, 2019
