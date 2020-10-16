1/1
Robin Moriarty
1952 - 2020
Robin Andrine Moriarty, age 68, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, October 9, 2020 in her home surrounded by love.

Visitation on Friday Oct 16th at 5pm (PST) online or in person at Evergreen Funeral Home from 4:30pm to 8pm (PST)

Celebration of Life on Saturday Oct 24th at 10:30am (PST) online or at Prince of Peace Lutheran in Everett, WA

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared here: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/everett-wa/robin-moriarty-9699604

You can help her family lay her to rest: https://gf.me/u/y4ddxx

She was born to Ralph Earl Speulda and Vivian "Freddie" Delores Knutson Speulda in El Paso Texas on July 17th, 1952. The grandchild Henry Lee and Bessie Mae Wilhelm Speulda, and Burton Theodore and Julia Andrine Halverson Knutson. She grew up in El Paso Texas for most of her early life with a year in California as a baby/toddler. She was raised by her parents along with her stepmothers: Myrtle M. Hastings Butler and Evelyn Young Schad Speulda.

She is survived by her sister Sandy Speulda, her son Ian Adrian Moriarty, her daughter Shannon Andrine Moriarty Deacon, son-in-law Mark Deacon, her Nephews; Russell Speulda, Colin Walker, Ryan Walker, Joe Walker; Her nieces: Laurie Schad Reid, Stacey Schad O'Connell; Grandsons Zync and Xander Deacon, her many Grand Nieces and Grand Nephews, her many cousins, and the rest of her extended family and friends.

Robin was genuine, loving, kind, beautiful, and the type of person many of us long to be. Her kindness and love was relentless, catching, and genuine. Her love always extended to those around her. May her soul rest in peace knowing that everyone she knew is better because they knew her. You can always call on the spirit of Robin when you need her and she will be there, coffee in hand.

July 17, 1952 - October 9, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
