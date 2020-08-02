Shelley passed away July 20, 2020 at Providence Everett Medical Center after a hospitalization for multiple non-COVID 19 medical conditions. At her bedside that day were her son, Drew, and sister, Tomme Long.

She was born November 3, 1959 to Patricia Rose (Hobbs) and Rudy Murgo Sr. After graduating from Everett High School in 1978 she attended Everett Community College where she majored in computer science. She was employed for many years at Bethany of the Northwest in Everett, working at the Broadway, Silver Lake, and Pacific locations.

Shelley was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Everett for over thirty years. She also volunteered at Trinity's food bank on a regular basis.

In her younger years she was an avid swimmer. Shelley put her strong swimming skills into use on a couple occasions: once saving another girl who was drowning at summer camp and, as an adult, rescuing a man from the water at Ocean Shores.

Shelley frequently entertained friends and family members at her home and was known as a fierce competitor during after-dinner card and board games. In addition, she enjoyed going out on the family boat on Puget Sound and sailing to Camano Island to visit family members there.

The loves of her life and lasting legacy are her sons, Drew Thompson of Marysville, WA and Jacob Thompson of Aberdeen, WA.

Shelley will be missed for her loving spirit and kind heart. Besides her two sons, survivors include: two brothers, three sisters, step family members, many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and numerous friends. A long-time friend, Lori Lund, was there for Shelley and family members through "thick and thin"; Lori's reliable presence made a difficult time so much more bearable.

Shelley's family would like to thank the caregivers at Providence Everett Medical Center, Providence Home Health, and her adult family home staff for the vital services they provided to Shelley during the final stage of her life.

In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Shelley by donating to a charity of your choice.

November 3, 1959 - July 20, 2020