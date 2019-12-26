Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roderick McDonald. View Sign Service Information Bauer Funeral Chapel 701 First Street Snohomish , WA 98290 (360)-568-4126 Send Flowers Obituary

Roderick (Rod) A. McDonald Aug. 29, 1935 - Dec. 11, 2019 Rod was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary (Albert) McDonald; by his sister, Bernice (Necie) Hupe'; and his parents, Rod and Agnes McDonald. He leaves one sister, Kay McDonald; and nieces and nephews, Rich McDonald, Deni Johnson, Cynthia Hupe', Lisa Hemby, Adam Hupe, Greg Hupe, and Charlyn Batie; and his very dear and special friend, Bud Meyers. Born and raised in a rural area east of Everett, WA, Rod attended a small country school (Fobes) through the 8th grade and graduated from Snohomish High in 1953. He then attended Seattle U where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree. While putting himself through college, he worked full-time while at the same time serving as a medic in the National Guard. As a scientist, after college, he continued working for the same company for many years, but eventually went to work for Georgia Pacific labs. Most of his adult life, he lived in the Kenmore, WA area, an exception was in the 80's, when he moved to Ohio, after becoming director of R&D for GP labs. Rod loved the outdoors and activities like fly fishing, running and hunting with his dog, 'Drummer'. As a runner, he enjoyed running trails in natural areas around the state, served as a trail monitor and was particularly proud of completing a half-marathon. Those who knew him, knew a man with a kind heart and a great sense of humor. Family gatherings will never be the same without his outlandish stories punctuated by waving arms. Whether it was teaching young students math and science, visiting the elderly in nursing homes, or just being a kind soul, he touched many lives and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. The family wants to thank all of the staff at Kenmore Senior Living, Hospice and the many others that provided such compassionate care over the last year. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Marks Catholic Church, 18033 15th Pl NE in Shoreline, WA. A brief graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at GAR Cemetery in Snohomish, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 811 First Ave, Ste 620, Seattle, WA 98104



