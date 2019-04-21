Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Davidson. View Sign

Rod Davidson passed away on March 1, 2019 from a stroke. He was 75 years old. Rod's earliest years were spent in Port Angeles, WA. His family moved to Longview, WA where he graduated from Mark Morris High School, and also Washington State University. During the Vietnam War, Rod served in the U.S. Navy. He then went on to pursue a career in the nuclear power industry, working in training and management at facilities in Illinois, Washington, New Jersey, and California. After retiring, Rod came home to the place he loved the best, the Pacific Northwest. Rod is survived by his devoted family: wife, Bertha; daughter, Christina and her husband Anton; son, Robert and his wife, Stacy; and six grandchildren: Max, Elysia, Angelina, Archer, Scarlett, and Charlotte, who all brought much love and joy to his life. Rod and Bertha were planning to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 17, 2019. Rod's favorite activities included: spending time with his family, fly-fishing, RVing, traveling the world, cheering for the Seahawks, and most recently, square dancing. Square dancing provided a whole new world of fun and special friendships. Rod's warm smile, big hugs, and enthusiastic personality touched the lives of many. We will truly miss him. A celebration of life funeral service will be held on April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, located at 26900-78th Ave. NW in Stanwood, WA. There will be a luncheon reception immediately following the service in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Acoustic Neuroma Association. Rod was actively involved with this organization which provides support and information for those diagnosed with this type of brain tumor.



