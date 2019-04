Send Flowers Obituary

Rod Davidson passed away on March 1, 2019 from a stroke. He was 75 years old. A celebration of life funeral service will be held on April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, located at 26900-78th Ave. NW in Stanwood, WA. There will be a luncheon reception immediately following the service in the church social hall.

Rod Davidson passed away on March 1, 2019 from a stroke. He was 75 years old. A celebration of life funeral service will be held on April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, located at 26900-78th Ave. NW in Stanwood, WA. There will be a luncheon reception immediately following the service in the church social hall. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close