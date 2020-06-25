On Monday, June 15th 2020, a beloved father of 7, Roger Falsis of Bothell, Washington passed away from cancer at the age of 84.
Roger was born on the 13th of December 1935 in Paranaque, Philippines.
Roger was the youngest of 6 children born to the union of his parents, Wenceslao & Florencia Falsis.
He grew up in the Philippines, where he graduated from Jose Abad Santos high school and graduated from Gregg Business college.
Roger learned to speak fluent English, which helped him get accepted into the U.S. Navy in 1960.
Roger served in the Navy for 6 years - majorly holding the position of Stewards man, where he planned the menus and cooked for the ship officers. He became such a good cook that he was in high demand and eventually, he became the Captain's Steward.
Roger had quite some experiences while in the Navy. For example, he was on a ship blockading Cuba from Russian missile deliveries during the Cuban Missile Crisis from October to November 1962.
He traveled quite a bit as well. He was stationed at several Navy bases during his tenure, in Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana and New England. And he went to San Diego, California to process his Navy discharge.
Roger met his first wife in Baltimore, Maryland in 1961 and soon, the couple were blessed with their son, Roger Thomas in 1962.
On May 1st 1965, Roger received his official U.S. citizenship.
After he was discharged from the Navy in 1966, Roger went to work for the Coca Cola company in Baltimore, Maryland.
He then moved to Seattle in September 1966 and soon, was blessed with his daughter Anita in 1967.
For work, Roger was hired by Boeing, where he worked for many years, starting in 1966. Meanwhile, he continued to advance his education by attending Seattle Central Community College, to receive a degree in Data Processing Technology and a major in Business Data Processing.
In 1970, Roger met his future wife, Rosemary and they were married on June 17th 1972. Soon, they were blessed with 5 sons together: Rudy (1973), Jorge (1975), Joe (1977), Carlos (1980) and Lucas (1985).
Roger was very active as a father. He took his sons hunting and fishing and camping a few times each summer. And he was always involved in their sports. He was either a Coach or Assistant Coach for all of their baseball and basketball teams.
As a Scout Leader, Roger was very proud to help his son Jorge achieve the highest rank of scouting-Eagle Scout.
Roger continued to work for Boeing until 1995 when he retired. At the time of his retirement, Roger was a Lead Systems Analyst with Boeing.
In his retirement, Roger became an administrator for the Filipino Basketball League and he also joined a Filipino bowling league.
In 2000, Roger built a retirement home back in the Philippines, where he had purchased a plot of land years before.
All of his sons have been there - and Roger was very proud of this accomplishment and happy that everyone was able to experience his homeland.
Since the time that Roger originally left the Philippines, he would visit often and continue to support family back home.
When Roger could no longer travel comfortably, he sold his retirement house and remained here for the rest of his days.
Roger will always be remembered for his sense of humor, contagious laugh, great smile and his wonderful recipes.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Wenceslao and Florencia Falsis and each of his siblings: Carlos, Maria, Remedios, Genoveva and Moises.
Those who remain to cherish Roger's memory include his seven children, their spouses and his 12 grandchildren: Rudy (Shannon) Logan & Isabella, Jorge (Jessica) Cash, Joe and Joe's son Joseph-James, Carlos (Michelle) Clara & Dean, Lucas (Brooke) Piper, Georgia & Emmie, Roger Thomas (Sandy) William, Anita (Robert) Amanda & Emily.
We will miss Roger. And we will treasure him deeply in our hearts, forever.
A visitation for Roger will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills, 409 Filbert Road, Lynnwood, WA 98036.
The family would like to extend the ability for friends and family to view the funeral service and the burial service virtually. The funeral service can be viewed via OneRoom website https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/ . You will need to login with the following email and Password: info@mrtintnsun.com DEYGNQ . You will be able to view the burial service via Purdy & Walters Facebook page where it will be streamed via Facebook Live. Here is a link to the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PurdyWaltersFloralHills/
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.floralhillslynnwood.com for the Falsis family. December 13, 1935 - June 15, 2020
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.