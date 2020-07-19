Roger Bray

Roger "Rog, Poppie, Papa" Bray died peacefully in Edmonds, Washington on July 3, 2020 at the age of 82.
Roger is survived by his wife, Jeanne Bray, of Lynnwood WA; his daughters Gayle Bluhm (Bill Bluhm) of Marysville WA and Leslie McCoubrey (Scott McCoubrey) of Ketchum, ID; his grandchildren: Jennifer Gilbert (Cy Gilbert) of Baltimore MD, Brett-Ashley McCoubrey of Seattle WA, Kyle Bluhm of Marysville WA, Shaw McCoubrey of Ketchum ID and great granddaughter, Nellie Gilbert.
Roger was born on April 27, 1938, in Vancouver Canada, to Harold & Doris Bray. He graduated from Buckeye Union High School (Arizona) in 1956. He went on to get his teaching degree in 1963 from the University of Washington. He married Jeanne, his birthday twin, whom he met on a blind date, on August 26, 1960. Roger joined the Army in 1963 and was stationed in Germany, where his first daughter, Gayle, was born. Upon moving back to the states, he and his family purchased the family home in Lynnwood, where they have lived for 54 years. His 2nd daughter, Leslie, was born soon after acquiring their home. Soon after moving, Roger worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad. Roger began working for the Edmonds School District, as an elementary teacher, in 1966. He taught in several schools over the course of his 30 years. He also served as a community youth coach: soccer and football. Roger started coaching high school soccer in the late 1970's. In 2016, Roger and his Meadowdale High School Girl's Soccer team were inducted into the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame, as the very first girls high school state championship team in Washington state. His students and players remember him as a kind, fun-loving person, who always encouraged them to pursue their goals and be their best self.
Roger was an accomplished bee keeper, kayak builder, artist, singer, storyteller and traveler, who made lifelong connections with the people he met. He was a generous, witty and dedicated individual who loved his family and friends and who was passionate about duct tape. He was an active and dedicated member of the Lynnwood community, as he volunteered as the Town Cryer, a Senior Security Patrol Officer and Swarm Removal Expert.
A celebration of Roger's life will be scheduled at a later date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Roger's life, at that time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
Washington Chapter (https://www.alz.org/alzwa
) 33rd Ave W #301, Lynnwood, WA 98036. The family would like to thank Cedar Creek Memory Care, in Edmonds and Evergreen Health Hospice Care for their efforts, care and dedication. Roger Bray In Loving Memory