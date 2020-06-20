Sauvecito has left us.



Roger Dean Folland was son of William and Idell Folland of Shoreline, WA. He grew up with his older brother Toby Folland and younger sister Michelle Armstrong.



Growing up with his father and brother watching UW Husky championships, then celebrating with his nephews, step son and Goddaughter the Seattle Supersonics legendary championship season, and finally with another generation Roger proudly celebrated the great Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl victory.



At a young age he showed talent and skills as an athlete, winning many awards for his abilities in high school gymnastics. As a teenager, he fell in love with cars and everything about them. One of his favorite pastimes was cruising at Golden Gardens and going to dances at Parker's Ballroom. His appetite for music was insatiable. He collected Soul, Rhythm and Blues and other genresthrough out his life. With his love of music, Rogerwas a smooth dancer and could attract the ladies at the localSeattle clubs. He loved James Brown and could skate all around the dance floor at Michael's Club as well as others.



Along with other accomplishments, Roger completed a two year program in Business at Shoreline Community College. He also took flight lessons and participated inthe Washington State National Guard.



Throughout Roger's childhood and teen years, he cultivated a large group of friends in the Seattle area whom he cherished, following their lives, marriages, careers and children and was very proud to have them through out his life.



He is survived by his sister Michelle; nephews Jeremy, Seth, & Gabriel; niece Rainy; stepson Benjamin Franklin McAdoo III; and Goddaughter P. Lenee Hicks.



A memorial service is planned for in safer times with less social distancing.



January 16, 1945 - June 14, 2020



