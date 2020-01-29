Roger Dale Kearney Aug. 29, 1948 - Dec. 29, 2019 Roger Dale Kearney, 71, passed away December 29, 2019 after an extended illness. Roger was born in Everett, WA on August 29, 1948, where he lived until his death. He was probably best known for his ability to clear a pool table. He liked to play golf and be with friends. He served in the US Army and did one tour in Viet Nam. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ivah M. Kearney; brother, Derald; sisters, Delores Barnett, Ivah B. Kearney, and Mary O'Donnell; a son, Roger Dale Kearney, Jr. He is survived by a son, daughter and grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Selma Boykin, Karen Craft, Rose Meade and many nieces and nephews. Due to unforeseen circumstances, an intimate service was held January 24, 2020 at Solie Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 29, 2020