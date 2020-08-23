Roger L. Oneal, 81 of Marysville, Wa. passed peacefully in his sleep on July 25, 2020. Born in the Dalles, Or. and preceded in death by his parents, Harold E. & Harriet M. Oneal; beloved sister, Shannon G. Oneal; and wife and business associate, Sondra K. Stockwell (LLC) Oneal. Roger was a longtime Pay'n'Save Manager and friend to all who knew him. His later years he worked for WSDOT as a courier and was known for always going the extra mile with a smile. Roger is survived by his brother, Gary B. Oneal and wife Cindi Oneal; daughters, Lori M. Oneal Granberg and husband Terrance T. Granberg; Leanne R. Oneal and Kellie L. Partington and husband Jason Partington; three grandchildren; Katie & Michael Berman and Luke Partington. He had five stepchildren, 15 step grandchildren, 10 step great grandchildren and one step great great grandchild. Roger recently gave his life to Jesus Christ set on high for his eternal destiny; reunited with his first wife Penny D. Million and brought restitution to his family of origin. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time.Roger had a great love for animals so we are asking in lieu of flowers please support his grandaughter Katie Rose Berman with her amazing horse rescue at Katalunahorsemanship.com/
rescue In Care of: "The Oneal Daughters Fund". March 4, 1939 - July 25, 2020