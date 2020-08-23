1/1
Roger L. Oneal
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger L. Oneal, 81 of Marysville, Wa. passed peacefully in his sleep on July 25, 2020. Born in the Dalles, Or. and preceded in death by his parents, Harold E. & Harriet M. Oneal; beloved sister, Shannon G. Oneal; and wife and business associate, Sondra K. Stockwell (LLC) Oneal. Roger was a longtime Pay'n'Save Manager and friend to all who knew him. His later years he worked for WSDOT as a courier and was known for always going the extra mile with a smile. Roger is survived by his brother, Gary B. Oneal and wife Cindi Oneal; daughters, Lori M. Oneal Granberg and husband Terrance T. Granberg; Leanne R. Oneal and Kellie L. Partington and husband Jason Partington; three grandchildren; Katie & Michael Berman and Luke Partington. He had five stepchildren, 15 step grandchildren, 10 step great grandchildren and one step great great grandchild. Roger recently gave his life to Jesus Christ set on high for his eternal destiny; reunited with his first wife Penny D. Million and brought restitution to his family of origin. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time.Roger had a great love for animals so we are asking in lieu of flowers please support his grandaughter Katie Rose Berman with her amazing horse rescue at Katalunahorsemanship.com/ rescue In Care of: "The Oneal Daughters Fund". March 4, 1939 - July 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved