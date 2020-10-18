We have suffered a great loss at the passing of our beloved father and Papa, Roger Lee Oneal, who passed away unexpectedly on July 25th at the age of 81.

Born Mar 4, 1939 in The Dalles, OR to "H.E." and Harriet (Hill) Oneal, Roger lived, with his family, in various places along the west coast- WA, OR, and CA. Graduating from Lincoln High School in Seattle, he then attended Glendale College in So CAL before following in his father's footsteps by joining the Pay 'n Save Corporation. There he enjoyed a very successful and rewarding career in district and store manager positions from 1965 to 1987. Upon leaving there, he carried his leadership skills, work ethic, and driving philosophy of customer service in to the next phase of his career: opening his own drug store in Lynnwood, WA with his beloved wife Soni. Oneal's Drug, largely a family-run endeavor, was a dream come true for Rog and he was completely in his element. Sadly, due to circumstances beyond their control, that dream came to an end and he spent his last working years with the Washington State Dept of Transportation in a position uniquely suited to him, which he enjoyed a great deal.

Roger had many interests and was fond of boating, bowling (a Thursday night tradition with his buddies for many years), golfing, RV camping, fishing, travel, flipping houses, reading, and a good laugh. He was passionate about, and active in, conservative politics, which was a special hot-button for him all through his life (and something he thoroughly enjoyed a hearty discussion about over his family-famous barbecue ribs, served alongside Soni's baked beans, of course).

However, there wasn't always time to pursue many of his own interests. His wife Soni, whom he cherished and enjoyed a long, loving marriage with, suffered with chronic illness and through that she was his priority. Though he modeled these qualities throughout his life, some of the biggest lessons he taught his children in this season were self-sacrifice, commitment, duty, and stick-to-itiveness even when the going gets tough. Roger loved his wife sacrificially, attentively, and patiently, missing her fiercely when she passed. He took that kind-heartedness and used it to lend a hand-up to others around him who were struggling, particularly the "damsel in distress", motivated by his respectfully chivalrous nature. His kindness, sense of justice, desire to be fair, and understated sense of humor all shone in the way he cared for the people who knew him.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother Randy, sister Shannon, wife and love of his life Soni, and his daughter Tara, Roger is survived by brother Gary (Cyndi) Oneal, children Lori (Tracy) Granberg, Todd (Stacey) Erickson, Leanne Oneal, Kellie (Jason) Partington, Kristen (Larry) Cormick, 12 grandchildren, an aunt, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

We dearly love and miss you, Dad. Thank you for loving and hanging in there with us even when we were challenging, even when we weren't all we could have been. Thank you for seeing the best in us and being there for us in your stable, steady way, and for always doing your best to be an honorable man. We are better- much better- because of who you were in our lives.

March 4, 2020 - July 25, 2020