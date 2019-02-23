Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Michael Trana. View Sign

Feb. 24, 1944 - Jan. 11, 2019 Roger Trana was born in Everett, WA to Ruben Garfield Trana and Esther Hazel (Nesdahl) Trana who preceded him in death. Roger is survived in death by his wife of 38 years, E. Jeani (Wright) Trana of Bothell, WA; his four children: Angie (Trana) Horton, Colleen (Martin) York, Jennifer (Martin) Fulton and Yvette (Trana) Jones; three sons-in-law: Erik Horton, Tim Fulton, and Dave Jones; and eight grandchildren: Zachary York, Tyler York, Kaitlyn Jones, McKenzie Fulton, Camryn Jones, Gavin Horton, Seth York, and Jade Horton; as well as his brother, Richard Trana; sister, Pat Gonzales of Red Bluff, CA and her two daughters, Debbie Holmes-Gonzales and Cindy Peterson. Roger worked for many years as a mechanical engineer for NOAA, Western Gear and retired with Fluke Corporation. Roger and Jeani were avid travelers, campers, bicyclists and supporters of many charities: MS, UNICEF, various Churches and Parkinson's research. Per Roger's wishes no Memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson's/Lewy Body Research Association. Since there will be no memorial, if you would like to share a favorite memory of Roger please share to Jeani Trana's Facebook page for all to see and enjoy.



