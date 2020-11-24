Roger Leroy Templin passed away peacefully in his sleep, November 16, 2020 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Roger was the proud parent of Zakary (21 yrs.), Katlyn (20 yrs.), Aaron and Andrew (12 yr. old twins). Roger is survived by his children, his sister Kathy Gunnell (Kory) and his brother Brian Templin (Peggy). He is preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Barbara Templin.

Roger loved spending time with his children. You would always find him at their sporting events cheering them on. They enjoyed outings together and fun activities.

Roger was an avid baseball player in his youth and college. He played ball for many years with friends he has had since high school.

His job, at FedEx, cultivated many friendships with coworkers. It was a wonderful opportunity to grow and give back to his work environment.

Roger fought cancer for many years while keeping as normal a routine as possible. We give a special thank you to Dr. Kundra, Dr. Brown, Dr. Holland and all the staff who offered fabulous care and enjoyed his sense of humor. The Providence Regional Cancer Partnership in Everett has been an excellent support network. Any donations can be sent to PRCP.

There will be a private service on Saturday, November 28, at Evergreen Cemetery. Due to Covid group size restrictions, the service will be live-streamed. We would have loved to see all of you!

April 25, 1969 - November 16, 2020