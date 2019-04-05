March 25, 1932 - March 30, 2019 Roger V. Noel went home to his Savior on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at age 87. He was born in Rugby, ND on March 25, 1932. He attended Lakewood Park Bible College in Devils Lake, ND, graduating in 1954. Shortly after, he married Patricia Dunham and following the wedding, they packed the car and moved to Seattle where Roger began working in various companies until he acquired apartment complexes and became a full-time property manager and maintenance provider. He raised his family in churches and schools in the Seattle area. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Inga Noel; his brother, Marlin Noel; a son, Bruce; his first wife, Patricia Noel; and his second wife, Evelyn Noel. He is survived by his sisters, Darlene Rose and Charlotte Anderson; his children, Debra Stendera, Diane Tyacke and Steven Noel; his grandchildren, Kindra (Stendera) Snyder, Aaron Stendera, Austin Stendera, Adam Tyacke, Jennifer Tyacke, Anna Noel, Nathan Noel; and six great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in Marysville Cemetery with a reception to follow at The Grove Church in Marysville, WA where he served as a Deacon for many years.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 5, 2019