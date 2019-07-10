May 19, 1939 - June 5, 2019 Rollin was born May 19, 1939 in Spokane, WA and passed away on June 5, 2019 after fighting a long battle with Parkinsons. He is survived by sisters, Schelly Kealy, Carolyn Sakellarion; half siblings, Larry, Nicky, Rusty, Sandy, Candy, Edna, Perky; son, Mitch Campbell; daughter, Colleen Campbell; nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Genevieve Campbell; sister, Claudia Summers; and his beloved dog, DJ. He was a Marine and loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping! He loved being a cowboy and had a passion for collecting coins and knives. He will be greatly missed. The celebration of life will be Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the Marysville Buzz Inn, 1115 State Ave, Marysville, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 10, 2019