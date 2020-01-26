Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Keith Hodge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

July 28, 1963 – January 17, 2020 Ron Hodge was born in Everett, WA where he grew up in the Eastmont and Madison neighborhoods, attending Madison Elementary, Evergreen Middle School and Cascade High School. Born a natural athlete and musician, a childhood illness led him to concentrate on music. Ron was well known for his musical talents as well as his magnetic personality. He made instant friends wherever he went, and left an indelible impression on everyone's life he touched. After high school Ron played in local bands and toured the West Coast. He worked several years in the lumber industry and in 2002 moved near Spokane, WA to manage a successful slate quarry. He often boasted about the quality slate the quarry produced and loved to give tours of "the mountain". Ron had an abiding love of all living things, especially animals. He built and stocked a koi pond at the quarry, and regularly left large piles of sunflower seeds for the chipmunks there. He always had a pet dog or cat who was the love of his life. Ron is survived by his sisters, Sandra Hodge, Dayle Klein, and twin, Susan Hodge Mueller as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeannette and father, Renaldo. A celebration of Ron's life will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in Ron's name.



