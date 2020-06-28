Ronald Albert Halverson passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 77 after an extended illness. He was born on October 21,1942 in Everett to Erling and Ida Halverson. He is survived by his wife Helga, daughter MaShell (John), grandsons Zach, Jacob and Colby, great-granddaughter Paisley, and 3 step-children. He also leaves behind his brother Gene, sister Sonja and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Chris, sister-in-law Pauline, and brother-in-law Bill.



Ron graduated from Everett High School in 1960. He was employed by Western Gear, Associated Sand & Gravel, and was retired from Boeing. Ron was also very active in car racing at Monroe Speedway and Arlington Raceway in his younger days. Due to Covid-19, no services were held. He will be missed.



God rest his soul- October 21, 1942 - February 20, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store