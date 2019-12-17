Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gilbertson Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Stanwood 27001 88th Ave NW Stanwood , WA 98292 (360)-629-2101 Memorial service 11:00 AM Peace Lutheran Church 1717 Ole Larson Rd Silvana , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Edwin Backlund Ronald Edwin Backlund, 82, of Silvana, WA, died, surrounded by family, on December 12, 2019. Ron was born in 1937 in Lake Stevens, WA. He attended Washington Elementary, North Junior, and Everett High (class of 1955). He was a star swimmer who held the State record in the 100 Free for many years. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Ron served as cargo master on "Flying Boxcar" C119s in the Air Force reserve out of Paine Field. In 1958, he came to work for Scott Paper where he worked for the next 38 years, retiring as a lead electrician. At Scott Paper, he was lifting rolls of paper one day when he met the love of his life. They married in September 1960 and spent the next 59 years together, much of it living on his grandparents' pioneer homestead. He is survived his wife, June; sister, Joan (Leroy) Ludwig Johnson; daughter, Kathryn Ann (Don) Vanney (and Jerry); son, Craig Ronald (Robin); grandchildren, Rachel and Hunter; a large and loving extended family, and many friends. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with friends and family at Lake Curlew. Our beloved "Unc" was a great mentor, he made a difference in the lives of so many, and we will miss him greatly. Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1717 Ole Larson Rd, Silvana, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little White Church on the Hill Historical Fund or Freeborn Lutheran (2416 300th St NW, Stanwood, WA 98292).



Ronald Edwin Backlund Ronald Edwin Backlund, 82, of Silvana, WA, died, surrounded by family, on December 12, 2019. Ron was born in 1937 in Lake Stevens, WA. He attended Washington Elementary, North Junior, and Everett High (class of 1955). He was a star swimmer who held the State record in the 100 Free for many years. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Ron served as cargo master on "Flying Boxcar" C119s in the Air Force reserve out of Paine Field. In 1958, he came to work for Scott Paper where he worked for the next 38 years, retiring as a lead electrician. At Scott Paper, he was lifting rolls of paper one day when he met the love of his life. They married in September 1960 and spent the next 59 years together, much of it living on his grandparents' pioneer homestead. He is survived his wife, June; sister, Joan (Leroy) Ludwig Johnson; daughter, Kathryn Ann (Don) Vanney (and Jerry); son, Craig Ronald (Robin); grandchildren, Rachel and Hunter; a large and loving extended family, and many friends. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with friends and family at Lake Curlew. Our beloved "Unc" was a great mentor, he made a difference in the lives of so many, and we will miss him greatly. Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1717 Ole Larson Rd, Silvana, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little White Church on the Hill Historical Fund or Freeborn Lutheran (2416 300th St NW, Stanwood, WA 98292). Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close