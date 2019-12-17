Ronald Edwin Backlund Ronald Edwin Backlund, 82, of Silvana, WA, died, surrounded by family, on December 12, 2019. Ron was born in 1937 in Lake Stevens, WA. He attended Washington Elementary, North Junior, and Everett High (class of 1955). He was a star swimmer who held the State record in the 100 Free for many years. During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Ron served as cargo master on "Flying Boxcar" C119s in the Air Force reserve out of Paine Field. In 1958, he came to work for Scott Paper where he worked for the next 38 years, retiring as a lead electrician. At Scott Paper, he was lifting rolls of paper one day when he met the love of his life. They married in September 1960 and spent the next 59 years together, much of it living on his grandparents' pioneer homestead. He is survived his wife, June; sister, Joan (Leroy) Ludwig Johnson; daughter, Kathryn Ann (Don) Vanney (and Jerry); son, Craig Ronald (Robin); grandchildren, Rachel and Hunter; a large and loving extended family, and many friends. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time with friends and family at Lake Curlew. Our beloved "Unc" was a great mentor, he made a difference in the lives of so many, and we will miss him greatly. Services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1717 Ole Larson Rd, Silvana, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little White Church on the Hill Historical Fund or Freeborn Lutheran (2416 300th St NW, Stanwood, WA 98292).
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 17, 2019