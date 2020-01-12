Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Carpenter. View Sign Service Information Solie Funeral Home and Crematory 3301 Colby Ave. Everett , WA 98201 (425)-252-5159 Send Flowers Obituary

Aug. 12, 1932 - Dec. 29, 2019 Ronald Carpenter, longtime resident of Granite Falls and Lake Stevens, WA and great-grandson of Granite Falls homesteaders, Isaac Nathan and Anna (Clark) Carpenter, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Everett, WA. Ronald Craig Carpenter, son of Lytton and Florence Carpenter, was born on August 12, 1932 in Granite Falls, WA. He attended school in Granite Falls and graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1950. Soon after, he served his country in the Air Force in Korea, receiving several medals. He was a vehicle and motorized equipment engine mechanic at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY and at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, TX. He was a staff sergeant at Lake Charles, LA following his service in Korea. After four years of military service, he worked in the timber industry with his dad, Lytton, and his brothers, Rodney and Lindall. He also worked for Scott Paper Co. (24 years), Pat Sygitowicz (two years), and James R. Fay (nine years.) He began his lifetime work setting chokers and was a timber cutter until he retired in 1994. Ron was baptized and confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marysville, WA where he and his wife made their first home in 1972. He first met his wife, Janice when she was vacationing in the Northwest with her aunt and uncle. They were married at Messiah Lutheran Church in Seattle on June 3, 1972. After living in Marysville for a year and a half, they moved to Lake Stevens in 1973. He enjoyed hunting, trout and steelhead fishing, hiking and climbing many a mountain. He had grown to manhood near the northern Cascades, which he continued to love his entire life. He and his wife, daughter, and son enjoyed hiking and fishing in the mountains and oftentimes with friends. When the grandchildren began growing up, they became hikers as well. There were far and few trails off limits. He was also a carpenter by trade and was skilled at making household furnishings. He built a playhouse for his daughter and son and then rebuilt it for his grandchildren. In retirement, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and socializing with friends. He was a Mariners and Seahawks fan. He was a member of the Granite Falls Historical Society of which his parents were founding members. Ronald is survived by his wife, Janice, whom he was married to for 47 years; daughter, Christine (Ben) Pfiester of Lake Stevens, WA; and son, Paul (Juniper) Carpenter of Mount Vernon, WA; as well as four grandchildren, Audrey and Amanda Pfiester, Max and Liam Carpenter; he is also survived by his brother, Lindall Carpenter and his wife, Myrna; five nieces, Sharon (Jim) Szekely, Diane (Greg) Joyce, Marci Carpenter (Raymond), Catherine (Bill) Oehler, Michelle Flores, their families; and three cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lytton and Florence Carpenter; his brother, Rodney Carpenter and his wife, Betty. The family extends warm thanks to the Providence Hospital & Hospice teams who cared for Ronald with tender love and mercy. Arrangements are under the direction of Solie Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at the American Legion Cemetery, Granite Falls, WA. A memorial service will be held to remember his life on January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2521 Lombard Ave, Everett, WA. Remembrances may be made to Granite Falls Historical Society and Museum, PO Box 1414, Granite Falls, WA 98252; to Lutheran Indian Ministries, 15400 W Capital Dr, Ste 201, Brookfield, WI 53005; or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Everett or Lamb of God Lutheran Church, Lake Stevens.



Aug. 12, 1932 - Dec. 29, 2019 Ronald Carpenter, longtime resident of Granite Falls and Lake Stevens, WA and great-grandson of Granite Falls homesteaders, Isaac Nathan and Anna (Clark) Carpenter, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Everett, WA. Ronald Craig Carpenter, son of Lytton and Florence Carpenter, was born on August 12, 1932 in Granite Falls, WA. He attended school in Granite Falls and graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1950. Soon after, he served his country in the Air Force in Korea, receiving several medals. He was a vehicle and motorized equipment engine mechanic at Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY and at Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, TX. He was a staff sergeant at Lake Charles, LA following his service in Korea. After four years of military service, he worked in the timber industry with his dad, Lytton, and his brothers, Rodney and Lindall. He also worked for Scott Paper Co. (24 years), Pat Sygitowicz (two years), and James R. Fay (nine years.) He began his lifetime work setting chokers and was a timber cutter until he retired in 1994. Ron was baptized and confirmed at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marysville, WA where he and his wife made their first home in 1972. He first met his wife, Janice when she was vacationing in the Northwest with her aunt and uncle. They were married at Messiah Lutheran Church in Seattle on June 3, 1972. After living in Marysville for a year and a half, they moved to Lake Stevens in 1973. He enjoyed hunting, trout and steelhead fishing, hiking and climbing many a mountain. He had grown to manhood near the northern Cascades, which he continued to love his entire life. He and his wife, daughter, and son enjoyed hiking and fishing in the mountains and oftentimes with friends. When the grandchildren began growing up, they became hikers as well. There were far and few trails off limits. He was also a carpenter by trade and was skilled at making household furnishings. He built a playhouse for his daughter and son and then rebuilt it for his grandchildren. In retirement, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and socializing with friends. He was a Mariners and Seahawks fan. He was a member of the Granite Falls Historical Society of which his parents were founding members. Ronald is survived by his wife, Janice, whom he was married to for 47 years; daughter, Christine (Ben) Pfiester of Lake Stevens, WA; and son, Paul (Juniper) Carpenter of Mount Vernon, WA; as well as four grandchildren, Audrey and Amanda Pfiester, Max and Liam Carpenter; he is also survived by his brother, Lindall Carpenter and his wife, Myrna; five nieces, Sharon (Jim) Szekely, Diane (Greg) Joyce, Marci Carpenter (Raymond), Catherine (Bill) Oehler, Michelle Flores, their families; and three cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lytton and Florence Carpenter; his brother, Rodney Carpenter and his wife, Betty. The family extends warm thanks to the Providence Hospital & Hospice teams who cared for Ronald with tender love and mercy. Arrangements are under the direction of Solie Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be held at the American Legion Cemetery, Granite Falls, WA. A memorial service will be held to remember his life on January 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2521 Lombard Ave, Everett, WA. Remembrances may be made to Granite Falls Historical Society and Museum, PO Box 1414, Granite Falls, WA 98252; to Lutheran Indian Ministries, 15400 W Capital Dr, Ste 201, Brookfield, WI 53005; or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Everett or Lamb of God Lutheran Church, Lake Stevens. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close