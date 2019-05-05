Army specialist 4th class, Ronald Allan Cressell, passed away on April, 29, 2019 in his family home. He graduated from Cascade High School in 1968. He served two years during the Vietnam War. Ron was a Cable Maintenance Splicer until he retired from GTE in 2000. Ron married Pattie in 1982 and lived in Lake Stevens, WA. They raised two children. He leaves as his legacy, Zac (Andrea) Cressell, Ben Cressell (Marissa) and two grandchildren, Zane and Zander Cressell. He also leaves to cherish his memory his sisters, Pam and Julie, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Irene Cressell, and brother, Larry Cressell. His family remembers him as a strong and brave man. He was a motivated and dedicated person; he could do or fix anything he put his mind to, a real life Macgyver. Ron had a personality as big as his stature, and was always the life of the party, a very social man and an extremely loyal friend. Many will remember his love of golf, cars, and Rainier beer. It was very evident how brave he was every day with a very incredible will to live. His love for his grandsons was beyond words. "I love you Grandpa and Maddie" (Zane). A memorial is scheduled for May, 17, 2019 at 4pm at Floral Hall in Forest Park, Everett, WA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 5, 2019