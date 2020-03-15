Ronald D. Brown of Marysville, WA passed away on March 1, 2020 at the age of 62. Ron retired from the United States Air Force, he served at many military bases in the U.S. and over seas. It was always such a blessing to receive Ron's phone calls, his stories would sometimes last for hours. When telling his jokes, he would laugh so hard. We were grateful for this. Ron will be lovingly missed by his wife, Meg; son, Josh Brown, daughter, Alycia Lopez; grandchildren: Jared, Emma, Tyler and Jenna: father, Robert "Bob" Brown; siblings: Roberta Erickson, Jan Poppino and Lynne Newbill Bruce. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Donna and Bill Newbill; sister, Dianne Brown Andrew and brother, Jeffery Newbill. Ron was loved by so many and will be deeply missed. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 15, 2020