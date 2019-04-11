September 12, 1930-April 7, 2019 Beloved husband, father, uncle and brother passed away peacefully with his wife, Christine and children by his side on Sunday, April 7, 2019 after complications from surgery. Ronald was born in Walla Walla, WA September 12, 1930 to Benson and Martha Smith. He worked for Boeing as a machinist, until retiring in 1987. Ron married Christine Vordahl on March 17, 1972, and instantly was a father of seven children. He is survived by his wife, Christine, of 47 years; sisters, Lois Sundsmo and Loretta Bakke; niece, Mary Johannsson; sons, James, Thomas and Karl Vordahl; daughters, Janice Corbett and Joyce Vordahl; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his many wonderful friends. Ron was a World Senior Horseshoe Champion, loved to fish and travel with his wife and dog in the RV. He flew up to Heaven on the wings of eagles. Service to be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora Ave. N. Seattle
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 11, 2019